Plea claims teaching, non-teaching staff in DU not paid for last 5 months: HC seeks AAP's reply

The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP government and Delhi University's responses on a plea which has claimed that for the last five months salaries and other emoluments of serving teaching and non-teaching staff have not been paid by their respective colleges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:42 IST
Plea claims teaching, non-teaching staff in DU not paid for last 5 months: HC seeks AAP's reply

The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP government and Delhi University's responses on a plea which has claimed that for the last five months salaries and other emoluments of serving teaching and non-teaching staff have not been paid by their respective colleges. Justice Jyoti SIngh issued notice to the Delhi government and DU seeking their stand by November 20 on the petition by an organisation representing the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The organisation, Social Democratic Teachers' Front, has also claimed in its plea that even the retiral benefits of the pensioners have not been paid. It has contended that the non-payment of the salaries and retiral benefits is causing hardship to the teaching and non-teaching staff, both serving and retired, during the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

During the brief hearing, the Delhi government told the court that directions were issued to the respective colleges to release the outstanding salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff from the Students Society Fund pending the completion of special audits..

