Nigeria stocks rise to 9-month high after curfews imposed last week eased

Nigerian stocks climbed to a nine-month high on Wednesday after round-the-clock curfews imposed last week to curb protests over alleged police brutality eased and investors piled into consumer goods shares.

The share index rose 1.58% to 29,437 points, a level last seen in January. The index of Nigeria's top consumer goods shares gained 5.67%. (Created by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)

