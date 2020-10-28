Nigeria stocks rise to 9-month high after curfews imposed last week eased

Nigeria stocks rise to 9-month high after curfews imposed last week easedReuters | Lagos | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:12 IST
Nigerian stocks climbed to a nine-month high on Wednesday after round-the-clock curfews imposed last week to curb protests over alleged police brutality eased and investors piled into consumer goods shares.
The share index rose 1.58% to 29,437 points, a level last seen in January. The index of Nigeria's top consumer goods shares gained 5.67%. (Created by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle)
Also Read: Nigerian among 3 held for duping people of Rs 1.5 crore
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigerian