Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amnesty disputes Nigerian army claim it did not shoot Lagos civilians

Nigeria's Lagos state government asked the army to intervene to restore order amid anti-police brutality protests, but soldiers did not shoot civilians, the military said, an assertion an Amnesty International investigation disputed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:47 IST
Amnesty disputes Nigerian army claim it did not shoot Lagos civilians
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria's Lagos state government asked the army to intervene to restore order amid anti-police brutality protests, but soldiers did not shoot civilians, the military said, an assertion an Amnesty International investigation disputed on Wednesday. Nigeria has been on edge following one of its biggest social upheavals in 20 years. Demonstrations across the country turned violent on Oct. 20 when witnesses in Lagos said the military opened fire on peaceful protesters shortly after local authorities imposed a 24-hour curfew, drawing international condemnation.

The Lagos government asked the army to deploy due to "violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away," the military said in a statement published late on Tuesday said. "The Nigerian army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact," the statement said, without providing details of the evidence.

The army, which has said it was not at the site of the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate, and the Lagos state governor's office did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. The military statement did not say how they intervened to curb unrest beyond denying that its men shot civilians. Amnesty International on Wednesday published an investigation in which the rights group said it had tracked Nigerian army vehicles from their Lagos barracks at Bonny Camp to Lekki Toll Gate using photographs and videos of the soldiers' movements culled from social media.

"What happened at Lekki Toll Gate has all the traits of the Nigerian authorities' pattern of a cover-up," said Osai Ojigho, Amnesty's Nigeria head. A Lagos-based soldier, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters troops of the army 81st Division's 65th Battalion, based at Bonny Camp, had fired on unarmed civilians at the toll gate.

The army also did not respond to requests for comment on Amnesty's report or the soldier's account. Police and soldiers killed at least 12 people in two Lagos neighbourhoods on Oct. 20, according to witnesses and rights group Amnesty International. Police have also denied involvement.

Witnesses at Lekki described armed men in army fatigues arriving at the site of the peaceful protests around 7 p.m., where demonstrators knelt to wave flags and sing the national anthem, before the men raised their guns and shot into the crowd.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Growth of e-commerce in grocery channels irreversible; will co-exist with general trade: HUL CMD

Growth of e-commerce in the grocery segment is irreversible but kirana stores and modern trade channels would also remain relevant, Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta said on Wednesday. Mehta also said rural sales are growing faster tha...

Timely completion of infra projects to pave way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Gadkari

Good quality infrastructure projects which are completed on time will help pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, adding that delay in environmental clearances is a major problem. Addressing a ...

Karsh Kale, Salvage Audio Collective win best music for 'Gully Boy' at Asian Film Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars drama Gully Boy has bagged the best original music award for musician Karsh Kale and the Salvage Audio Collective at the 14th Annual Asian Film Awards. The winners were announced on the official Instagram page of Asia...

Horticulture has immense growth potential for J&K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said&#160;the horticulture sector has immense growth potential and the UT administration is making all efforts to tap this potential in order to give a fillip to the socio-econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020