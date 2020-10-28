Six booked for alleged corruption in recruitment of cooperative employees

Six people have been booked in connection with alleged corruption in the recruitment of cooperative employees during the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Wednesday. The FIR has been lodged on Tuesday evening against the then managing directors of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited, Hiralal Yadav and Ravikant Singh; former UP Cooperative Institutional Service Board chairman Ramjatan Yadav; secretary Rakesh Mishra; member Santosh Kumar Srivastava; and computer agency operator Ram Pravesh Yadav, the official said.

They were booked under various sections of IPC including 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery for valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a genuine a forged document) and 120 B (conspiracy), he added. Besides them the FIR mentions other 'unnamed' officials of UP Cooperative Bank and UP Cooperative institutional service board, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on October 23 directed that the FIR be lodged after a Special Investigation Team submitted its report in the matter. According to the spokesperson, there were allegations of corruption in the recruitment of assistant managers (general) and assistant managers (computer) in Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank in 2015-16. The official said that allegation of corruption had also surfaced in the recruitment of managers and assistants and cashiers in 2016-17.