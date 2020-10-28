Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six booked for alleged corruption in recruitment of cooperative employees

The FIR has been lodged on Tuesday evening against the then managing directors of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited, Hiralal Yadav and Ravikant Singh; former UP Cooperative Institutional Service Board chairman Ramjatan Yadav; secretary Rakesh Mishra; member Santosh Kumar Srivastava; and computer agency operator Ram Pravesh Yadav, the official said. They were booked under various sections of IPC including 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery for valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a genuine a forged document) and 120 B (conspiracy), he added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:21 IST
Six booked for alleged corruption in recruitment of cooperative employees

Six people have been booked in connection with alleged corruption in the recruitment of cooperative employees during the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Wednesday. The FIR has been lodged on Tuesday evening against the then managing directors of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited, Hiralal Yadav and Ravikant Singh; former UP Cooperative Institutional Service Board chairman Ramjatan Yadav; secretary Rakesh Mishra; member Santosh Kumar Srivastava; and computer agency operator Ram Pravesh Yadav, the official said.

They were booked under various sections of IPC including 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery for valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a genuine a forged document) and 120 B (conspiracy), he added. Besides them the FIR mentions other 'unnamed' officials of UP Cooperative Bank and  UP Cooperative institutional service board, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on October 23 directed that the FIR be lodged after a Special Investigation Team submitted its report in the matter. According to the spokesperson, there were allegations of corruption in the recruitment of assistant managers (general) and assistant managers (computer) in Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank in 2015-16. The official said that allegation of corruption had also surfaced in the recruitment of managers and assistants and cashiers in 2016-17.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Growth of e-commerce in grocery channels irreversible; will co-exist with general trade: HUL CMD

Growth of e-commerce in the grocery segment is irreversible but kirana stores and modern trade channels would also remain relevant, Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta said on Wednesday. Mehta also said rural sales are growing faster tha...

Timely completion of infra projects to pave way for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Gadkari

Good quality infrastructure projects which are completed on time will help pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, adding that delay in environmental clearances is a major problem. Addressing a ...

Karsh Kale, Salvage Audio Collective win best music for 'Gully Boy' at Asian Film Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars drama Gully Boy has bagged the best original music award for musician Karsh Kale and the Salvage Audio Collective at the 14th Annual Asian Film Awards. The winners were announced on the official Instagram page of Asia...

Horticulture has immense growth potential for J&K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said&#160;the horticulture sector has immense growth potential and the UT administration is making all efforts to tap this potential in order to give a fillip to the socio-econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020