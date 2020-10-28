Left Menu
Development News Edition

US to open embassy in Maldives; Pompeo discusses Indo-Pacific with Prez Solih during 1st visit

The US will open an embassy in Maldives, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday as he held extensive talks with leadership of the strategically located island nation in the Indian Ocean, weeks after the two countries clinched a key defence cooperation pact.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:23 IST
US to open embassy in Maldives; Pompeo discusses Indo-Pacific with Prez Solih during 1st visit
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The US will open an embassy in Maldives, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday as he held extensive talks with leadership of the strategically located island nation in the Indian Ocean, weeks after the two countries clinched a key defence cooperation pact. The move is seen as part of Washington's determined push for a free and open Indo-Pacific to curb China's growing influence in the region. "I am pleased to announce our plan to open an Embassy in Male. Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties in 1966, we've seen Maldives make great progress in supporting democratic institutions, and we are proud to partner with them on regional security issues," Pompeo tweeted.

The US does not have a consulate or embassy in Maldives. The US ambassador in Sri Lanka is currently accredited to the country. The move reflects "the continued growth of the US-Maldives relationship and underscoring the United States' unshakeable commitment to Maldives and the Indo-Pacific region," Pompeo said in a statement after his meetings here President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

The top US diplomat, who arrived here from India and Sri Lanka after holding talks with the country's leadership, said he had a "great" meeting with the Maldives President Solih. "Great meeting with President @ibusolih in Male. I made a historic announcement regarding our plan to open a U.S. Embassy in Maldives. We deeply value our friendship with the Maldivian people and look forward to taking our partnership to the next level," Pompeo said in a tweet.

President Solih and Secretary Pompeo spoke on a wide range of issues. Discussions pertained to strengthening bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation; trade and investment facilitation; environmental conservation; cybersecurity; combatting terrorism; and upholding the principle of a stable, open and peaceful Indian Ocean region, the Maldives President's Office said in a statement. While welcoming Pompeo to the Maldives, the President thanked him for the US Government's generous assistance towards the Maldives and their increasingly active and positive engagement with the Maldives on many important bilateral spheres. President Solih and Secretary Pompeo affirmed their mutual commitment to work towards strengthening Maldives-US ties, the statement said.

Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid said the announcement of the opening of the first-ever US Embassy in Maldives, today, is a significant milestone in our longstanding relationship. "I thank @SecPompeo and the US Government for this historic step. The #US - #Maldives partnership surely has brighter days ahead," the minister tweeted. Maldives currently hosts resident diplomatic missions from the UK, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Japan and China.

The Maldives President's Office described Pompeo's visit - highest-level visit by a US government official since the visit of US Secretary of State James Addison Baker's visit to Maldives in 1992 – as a well as the decision to open a residential US embassy in Maldives as a reflection of "the growing importance that the US vests on its bilateral relations with the Maldives." It said it believes the opening of the embassy also represents the success of Maldivian government's international outreach efforts, further evidenced by Maldives' re-entry into the Commonwealth of Nations, and the opening of a resident British High Commission in Maldives. The President's Office said Pompeo's visit to Maldives presents significant opportunities in terms of raising the country's international profile and leveraging the increased attention and resources devoted to the Indo-Pacific region to help the Maldives realise it's domestic and foreign policy priorities.

In recent years, US naval vessels have regularly conducted port calls at Maldives. It has provided support to US efforts to combat terrorism and terrorist financing. In September, the US and the Maldives inked a defence cooperation deal with Maldives amidst the Chinese Navy's growing presence in the Indian Ocean. The US signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the strategic Indian Ocean, as the Trump administration took steps for strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China's growing presence in the region.

The framework for defence and security relationship was signed in Philadelphia on September 10. "The framework sets forth both countries' intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean, and marks an important step forward in the defence partnership," the Pentagon said last month. Both sides also reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that promotes the security and prosperity of all nations in the region, the Pentagon said.

The Indo-Pacific region is where China has been trying to spread its influence. China is also eyeing to expand its influence in the Indian Ocean region. China has already taken control of Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and with Japan in the East China Sea. Both the areas are said to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping claims in the waterway.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage eight win

Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight at the Vuelta a Espana and eat into the overall lead of front-runner Richard Carapaz. Reigning Vuelta champion Roglic staged a fascinating duel with Carapaz insid...

India, Central Asian countries call for building comprehensive India-Central Asia partnership

The Foreign Minister of India and the Central Asian countries on Wednesday called for building a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership on the basis of their historical, cultural and civilisational bonds as well as tradit...

Girls out to hop pandals during Durga puja raped by acquaintances in Assam

Three minor girls were allegedly raped by three persons, who were known to the victims, during the Durga puja festival in Assams Goalpara district, police said on Wednesday. The three accused, who were arrested, took the girls out on the pr...

Working Journalists of India, BMS hold demonstration over demands, seek withdrawal of case against Republic TV journalists

The Delhi Unit of Working Journalists of India led a demonstration under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh outside the Labour Ministry here over their demands including withdrawal of cases against Republic TV journalists by Mumbai Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020