Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man-eater tiger shifted to rescue centre in Nagpur

The big cat named RT-1, which was captured by the Rajura forest department on Tuesday, has killed at least eight persons and 25 cattle in the last 21 months. The tiger has been kept in isolation and is under observation of veterinarians and forest personnel at the rescue centre, divisional manager Gorewada project Nagpur P B Panchbhai said in a release.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:35 IST
Maha: Man-eater tiger shifted to rescue centre in Nagpur

A man-eater tiger, which was captured in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, was shifted to Gorewada wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur on Wednesday, an official said. The big cat named RT-1, which was captured by the Rajura forest department on Tuesday, has killed at least eight persons and 25 cattle in the last 21 months.

The tiger has been kept in isolation and is under observation of veterinarians and forest personnel at the rescue centre, divisional manager Gorewada project Nagpur P B Panchbhai said in a release. As per preliminary medical examination, the big cat has some wounds on his face and is being treated for the same, he added.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India, UK strike new COVID-19 research tie-ups

India and the UK on Wednesday clinched new partnerships to boost bilateral cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic as part of the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue EFD, held virtually following the COVID-19 lockdown an...

Govt finalises concept of project management consultancy for infra project: Gadkari

The government has finalised the concept of project management consultancy PMC for formulation of infrastructure project quality reports, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Pro...

Cycling-Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage eight win

Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight at the Vuelta a Espana and eat into the overall lead of front-runner Richard Carapaz. Reigning Vuelta champion Roglic staged a fascinating duel with Carapaz insid...

India, Central Asian countries call for building comprehensive India-Central Asia partnership

The Foreign Minister of India and the Central Asian countries on Wednesday called for building a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership on the basis of their historical, cultural and civilisational bonds as well as tradit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020