Highest single-day 3,925 COVID-19 recoveries take total number

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....
... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
India and the UK on Wednesday clinched new partnerships to boost bilateral cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic as part of the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue EFD, held virtually following the COVID-19 lockdown an...
The government has finalised the concept of project management consultancy PMC for formulation of infrastructure project quality reports, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Pro...
Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight at the Vuelta a Espana and eat into the overall lead of front-runner Richard Carapaz. Reigning Vuelta champion Roglic staged a fascinating duel with Carapaz insid...
The Foreign Minister of India and the Central Asian countries on Wednesday called for building a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership on the basis of their historical, cultural and civilisational bonds as well as tradit...