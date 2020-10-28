Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan man files complaint over 'conversion', state BJP chief alleges conspiracy

A case has been registered under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other sections of the IPC on the Dalit man's complaint alleging that he was forcibly converted to Islam in Haryana, according to police. Reacting to this, Poonia said, "There is a well-planned conspiracy for conversion in the entire country, including Rajasthan.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:54 IST
Rajasthan man files complaint over 'conversion', state BJP chief alleges conspiracy

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Wednesday alleged that there is a "well-planned conspiracy" in the country to convert people, after police in Alwar filed a case on a complaint by a Dalit man. A case has been registered under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other sections of the IPC on the Dalit man's complaint alleging that he was forcibly converted to Islam in Haryana, according to police.

Reacting to this, Poonia said, "There is a well-planned conspiracy for conversion in the entire country, including Rajasthan. In Haryana too, a case of love jihad has come to the fore. In such a situation, law and order has become a big challenge in the entire Mewat region in Rajasthan." The man, identified as Mem Chand, forwarded a complaint by post to the office of Superintendent of Police and also filed an 'Istgasa' (complaint) in a local court seeking a direction to the police to lodge a case, a police official said. Based on the complaint received by post on Tuesday evening, SP (Alwar) Tejaswini Gautam directed Baroda Mev police station to file an FIR under the relevant sections.

"The FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, and the matter is under investigation," Gautam said. She said the accused were booked under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for thrashing, hurting religious sentiments, etc.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India, UK strike new COVID-19 research tie-ups

India and the UK on Wednesday clinched new partnerships to boost bilateral cooperation on combating the coronavirus pandemic as part of the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue EFD, held virtually following the COVID-19 lockdown an...

Govt finalises concept of project management consultancy for infra project: Gadkari

The government has finalised the concept of project management consultancy PMC for formulation of infrastructure project quality reports, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Addressing a virtual launch event for the National Pro...

Cycling-Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage eight win

Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight at the Vuelta a Espana and eat into the overall lead of front-runner Richard Carapaz. Reigning Vuelta champion Roglic staged a fascinating duel with Carapaz insid...

India, Central Asian countries call for building comprehensive India-Central Asia partnership

The Foreign Minister of India and the Central Asian countries on Wednesday called for building a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership on the basis of their historical, cultural and civilisational bonds as well as tradit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020