Rajasthan man files complaint over 'conversion', state BJP chief alleges conspiracy

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Wednesday alleged that there is a "well-planned conspiracy" in the country to convert people, after police in Alwar filed a case on a complaint by a Dalit man. A case has been registered under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other sections of the IPC on the Dalit man's complaint alleging that he was forcibly converted to Islam in Haryana, according to police.

Reacting to this, Poonia said, "There is a well-planned conspiracy for conversion in the entire country, including Rajasthan. In Haryana too, a case of love jihad has come to the fore. In such a situation, law and order has become a big challenge in the entire Mewat region in Rajasthan." The man, identified as Mem Chand, forwarded a complaint by post to the office of Superintendent of Police and also filed an 'Istgasa' (complaint) in a local court seeking a direction to the police to lodge a case, a police official said. Based on the complaint received by post on Tuesday evening, SP (Alwar) Tejaswini Gautam directed Baroda Mev police station to file an FIR under the relevant sections.

"The FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, and the matter is under investigation," Gautam said. She said the accused were booked under the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for thrashing, hurting religious sentiments, etc.