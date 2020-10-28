Man, four associates held in Ghaziabad for forcing woman into prostitution

A man was arrested along with four accomplices in Sihani Gate area here on Wednesday for allegedly forcing a woman, who was in a relationship with him two years ago, to take up prostitution, police said. In her complaint to the police, the woman said that a man identified as Lucky Punjabi was physically exploiting and also compelling her to become a sex worker.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Avnish Kumar said an FIR was registered against the accused relevent provisions of the IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. He was arrested along with four of his accomplices with the gang said to be operating from Delhi, DSP Kumar added.