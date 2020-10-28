Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine court says some anti-corruption laws are unconstitutional

Ukraine's constitutional court has ruled that some anti-corruption legislation is unconstitutional and said it sees the punishment for putting false information on officials' asset declaration forms as excessive. Anti-corruption campaigners said the move was a setback in the fight against graft in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:38 IST
Ukraine court says some anti-corruption laws are unconstitutional

Ukraine's constitutional court has ruled that some anti-corruption legislation is unconstitutional and said it sees the punishment for putting false information on officials' asset declaration forms as excessive.

Anti-corruption campaigners said the move was a setback in the fight against graft in the country. The court declared it illegal to hold officials criminally liable for false information in their asset declarations, and it struck down some of the most essential powers of the key anti-corruption body NAZK.

"The Constitutional Court of Ukraine considers that the establishment of criminal liability for the declaration of knowingly false information ... is an excessive punishment for committing these offences," the court said in a statement on its ruling. NAZK loses the right to check the accuracy of information in the declarations of officials as well as to carry out inspections at state bodies. Free public access to officials' declarations was also made illegal.

"Ukraine's Constitutional Court has approved the whim of some lawmakers and canceled most of the anti-corruption reform," Transparency International said in a statement. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, commenting on the ruling which was made on Tuesday but published in full on Wednesday, said Ukraine's anti-corruption fight would remain on track.

The ruling could also affect the reforms outlined under a $5 billion International Monetary Fund deal. Zelenskiy's government secured a new $5 billion loan deal with the IMF in June to fight a sharp economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the IMF has held back some of the money due to concerns over Ukraine's performance in tackling corruption and implementing reforms.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump sticks to re-election rally strategy as COVID-19 roars back in U.S.

With less than a week of voting left, President Donald Trump pushed ahead on Wednesday with mass rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and mounting criticism that he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporter...

Pune varsity apologizes over question about Jihadi terrorism

Savitribai Phule Pune University SPPU here has issued an apology over a question about Jihadi terrorism in its final year B.Com examination. The multiple-choice question was asked in the online paper on Defence Budgeting, one of the optiona...

'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political tussle

A U.S. Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for how they moderate content quickly turned into a political scuffle as lawmakers not only went after the companies but also attacked each other. Lawmakers...

India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 80 lakh

Indias COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday night, 18 days after it crossed 70 lakh, while the total number of recoveries went past 73 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. The Union Health Ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020