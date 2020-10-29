Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to resume military cooperation with Congo, signalling detente

"I don’t see how from Kinshasa … (Hammer) can argue that there is improvement," said Josephat Musamba, researcher at the University of Ghent. "I am not sure whether the American training would change anything on the ground if Congolese military are not paid." Research by Human Rights Watch has shown that some Congolese army units have until at least very recently collaborated with armed groups that were forcibly recruiting children, said Thomas Fessy, the rights watchdog’s senior Congo researcher. "Army commanders responsible for such collaboration and support are still in post and there has been no accountability for these abuses."

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 29-10-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 01:17 IST
U.S. to resume military cooperation with Congo, signalling detente
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The United States will resume military cooperation with Democratic Republic of Congo, its ambassador to Kinshasa said on Wednesday, the latest sign of warming relations since Joseph Kabila stepped down as Congo's president in January 2019. According to the Congolese presidency, cooperation was cut in 1990 after a massacre of students in Lubumbashi by forces under autocrat Mobutu Sese Seko.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Hammer said the new agreement was the result of President Felix Tshisekedi's commitment to fight human trafficking and improvements in military justice. Analysts said it was more likely motivated by a desire for closer geopolitical alignment, and would have little impact on the ground. Congo's army (FARDC) must sever ties that some officers have forged with armed groups, Hammer said at a signing ceremony with Congo's defence minister, Ngoy Mukena.

"The FARDC must hold accountable those who undermine their proud institution to seek personal financial gain," Hammer said. In a statement, Tshisekedi, to whom President Donald Trump's administration has given full-throated support, welcomed the resumption of military ties.

In July, Tshisekedi appointed a new head of the army, long a priority of the U.S. government, even though the replacement was also under U.S. sanctions. "I don't see how from Kinshasa … (Hammer) can argue that there is improvement," said Josephat Musamba, researcher at the University of Ghent.

"I am not sure whether the American training would change anything on the ground if Congolese military are not paid." Research by Human Rights Watch has shown that some Congolese army units have until at least very recently collaborated with armed groups that were forcibly recruiting children, said Thomas Fessy, the rights watchdog's senior Congo researcher.

"Army commanders responsible for such collaboration and support are still in post and there has been no accountability for these abuses."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two sentenced to death in Mali over hotel, restaurant attacks

A Malian court handed a death sentence to a suspected jihadist and his co-defendant on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after he pleaded guilty to shooting five people to death in a 2015 attack and planning two other attacks targeting Westerners...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Couple divided over Trump united in saving illegal immigrants in desertA die-hard Trump supporter and his wife, who despises the U.S. president, are united in a rare mission. For years, Joh...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus sweeps through Milans La Scala opera houseThe coronavirus is battering Milans prestigious La Scala opera house, with 18 singers and nine musicians testing positive for the di...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apples streaming serviceFormer Daily Show host Jon Stewart will host and produce a new current affairs series for Apple Incs streaming tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020