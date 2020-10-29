U.S. to resume military cooperation with Congo, signalling detente

The United States will resume military cooperation with Democratic Republic of Congo, its ambassador to Kinshasa said on Wednesday, the latest sign of warming relations since Joseph Kabila stepped down as Congo's president in January 2019. According to the Congolese presidency, cooperation was cut in 1990 after a massacre of students in Lubumbashi by forces under autocrat Mobutu Sese Seko.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Hammer said the new agreement was the result of President Felix Tshisekedi's commitment to fight human trafficking and improvements in military justice. Analysts said it was more likely motivated by a desire for closer geopolitical alignment, and would have little impact on the ground. Congo's army (FARDC) must sever ties that some officers have forged with armed groups, Hammer said at a signing ceremony with Congo's defence minister, Ngoy Mukena.

"The FARDC must hold accountable those who undermine their proud institution to seek personal financial gain," Hammer said. In a statement, Tshisekedi, to whom President Donald Trump's administration has given full-throated support, welcomed the resumption of military ties.

In July, Tshisekedi appointed a new head of the army, long a priority of the U.S. government, even though the replacement was also under U.S. sanctions. "I don't see how from Kinshasa … (Hammer) can argue that there is improvement," said Josephat Musamba, researcher at the University of Ghent.

"I am not sure whether the American training would change anything on the ground if Congolese military are not paid." Research by Human Rights Watch has shown that some Congolese army units have until at least very recently collaborated with armed groups that were forcibly recruiting children, said Thomas Fessy, the rights watchdog's senior Congo researcher.

"Army commanders responsible for such collaboration and support are still in post and there has been no accountability for these abuses."