Left Menu
Development News Edition

2+2 ministerial dialogue brought 'unprecedented cooperation' between India, US: lawmakers

The talks were led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the Indian side and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper from the US side. “The US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue has brought unprecedented cooperation between our two countries, pushing our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to new heights,” said Congressman Michael T McCaul , Republican Leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:45 IST
2+2 ministerial dialogue brought 'unprecedented cooperation' between India, US: lawmakers
Representative image

Two eminent American lawmakers have welcomed the successful conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US, saying that the deliberations brought "unprecedented cooperation" between the two countries. During the third edition of the Indo-US 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, the two countries vowed to ramp up their overall security ties, and inked a total of five pacts, including the strategic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information.

The other pacts will facilitate cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, earth sciences and Ayurveda. The talks were led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the Indian side and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper from the US side.

"The US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue has brought unprecedented cooperation between our two countries, pushing our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to new heights," said Congressman Michael T McCaul , Republican Leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The achievements of the 2+2 dialogue, including the BECA geo-spatial cooperation agreement, add to a successful month, during which our two nations deepened the Quad framework with Japan and Australia, and welcomed Australia into the quadrilateral maritime Exercise Malabar, he said.

In a significant move amid a Sino-India border row, India on October 19 announced Australia's participation in the upcoming Malabar exercise along with the US and Japan, effectively making it the first military-level engagement between the four-member nation grouping -- the Quad. "The United States will keep working with India to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, and will remain steadfast as India seeks to defend its sovereignty from external aggression," McCaul said.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region. In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

In the midst of growing global concern over China's expansionist behaviour, the foreign ministers of the Quad member nations met in Tokyo on October 6 and reaffirmed their collective vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

Congressman Brad Sherman, in a tweet, welcomed the successful conclusion of the 2+2 ministerial. "Great to see India & the US conclude another successful 2+2 Ministerial to further expand the US-India relationship," he said.

He said it was great to see that the US-India Parliamentary Exchange he established with his India Caucus Co-Chair last December has been mentioned. "Looking forward to virtually hosting the Parliamentary Exchange in November," Sherman added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB to signal more stimulus as second-wave recession fears grow

The European Central Bank is expected to resist pressure to unveil fresh stimulus measures on Thursday but it is likely to pave the way for action in December as fresh curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic fuel fears over a new recessio...

Britain's BT nudges up earnings guidance after challenging first half

BT, Britains biggest fixed-line and mobile operator, said it had delivered a strong operational performance in the first half given the challenges of COVID-19 as it raised the lower limit of its earnings guidance for the year.The company on...

COVID-19 impact: India's gold demand falls by 30 per cent in Q3

Indias demand for gold for third quarter July-September, 2020 has fallen by 30 per cent at 86.6 tonnes as compared to overall Q3 demand for 2019 at 123.9 tonnes, the World Gold Council WGC said here on Thursday. According to the WGC report,...

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society.

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020