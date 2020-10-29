Left Menu
Development News Edition

African soccer president seeks re-election amid allegations

African soccer confederation president Ahmad Ahmad has announced he will stand for re-election next year despite a first term littered with problems and reports he is about to be sanctioned by FIFA's ethics committee.

PTI | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:06 IST
African soccer president seeks re-election amid allegations
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

African soccer confederation president Ahmad Ahmad has announced he will stand for re-election next year despite a first term littered with problems and reports he is about to be sanctioned by FIFA's ethics committee. Ahmad, who is also a FIFA vice president and a member of the FIFA Council, made the announcement on his official Twitter account on Wednesday.

He wrote: "I'm proud of my team's achievements. I extend my thanks and gratitude for your support and assistance." The Confederation of African Football's presidential election is in March. Candidates have until Nov. 12 to submit their papers. On Monday, the presidents of 46 of CAF's 54 member associations signed a letter backing Ahmad and urging him to stand for re-election, suggesting he still has widespread support among soccer leaders on the continent. No clear challenger has emerged. Tunisia's Tarek Bouchamaoui, who is a member of the CAF executive committee and FIFA Council, indicated his intention to stand for president but hasn't received the required nomination from his national federation.

Ahmad, a politician and former government minister from Madagascar, was a relative unknown at the top levels of African soccer when he won the presidency of CAF in 2017 with a stunning election victory over Issa Hayatou. Hayatou had been in charge for 29 years and was a FIFA veteran and the world body's senior vice president at the time. Ahmad promised to root out corruption and impose stricter ethics rules at CAF but was embroiled in a corruption scandal himself last year when he was detained and questioned by French authorities while attending a FIFA meeting in Paris. CAF also became so dysfunctional under his leadership that FIFA sent secretary general Fatma Samoura to CAF headquarters in Cairo for six months to run the troubled African confederation.

Numerous senior officials have resigned during Ahmad's reign, some of whom accused him of misconduct, and he has been criticized from within his own executive committee. This year, a confidential audit uncovered extensive financial irregularities at CAF during the presidencies of both Hayatou and Ahmad. Among other concerns, the report named Ahmad as one of 18 officials who appeared to have used around $100,000 of CAF money to go on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

He's also been accused of corruption relating to CAF's decision to cancel a contract with an equipment supplier and sign a new, more expensive deal with another company. The allegations are that Ahmad pushed through the new deal and received kickbacks. He has denied any wrongdoing. In the hours after Ahmad's announcement on Wednesday, the BBC reported that the 60-year-old CAF president had been found guilty of breaching FIFA's code of ethics relating to that equipment deal and the body was deciding on his punishment. A ban could make him ineligible for the election.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fashion site unveils new and improved 'Zozosuit 2'

Online fashion retailer Zozo Inc on Thursday unveiled a successor to its Zozosuit body-measuring suit, one of a string of failed projects ahead of the exit of founder Yusaku Maezawa, promising greater accuracy through design and software ch...

Keshubhai Patel mentored and groomed many younger karyakartas including me; his demise is an irreparable loss: PM Narendra Modi.

Keshubhai Patel mentored and groomed many younger karyakartas including me his demise is an irreparable loss PM Narendra Modi....

ECB to signal more stimulus as second-wave recession fears grow

The European Central Bank is expected to resist pressure to unveil fresh stimulus measures on Thursday but it is likely to pave the way for action in December as fresh curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic fuel fears over a new recessio...

Britain's BT nudges up earnings guidance after challenging first half

BT, Britains biggest fixed-line and mobile operator, said it had delivered a strong operational performance in the first half given the challenges of COVID-19 as it raised the lower limit of its earnings guidance for the year.The company on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020