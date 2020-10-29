Winter will be hard with coronavirus, but it will end, Merkel says

Winter will be hard with coronavirus, but it will end, Merkel saysReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-10-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:06 IST
This winter will be hard, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told legislators on Thursday after outlining to them dozens of measures aimed at controlling surging coronavirus infection numbers, but she added that it would eventually end.
"The winter will be hard," she said. "Four long, hard months. But it will end."
