Delhi Police busts IPL betting racket, three arrested

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three persons from Saini Basti, Kotla Mubarakpur for allegedly running an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket. As per a statement, a raiding party was deployed after the Delhi Police received secret information regarding the racket.

"At about 10:33 pm, a raid was conducted after complying with all the legal aspects at the given address with the raiding party duly deployed accordingly nearby the given address to prevent the escape of offenders," the statement said. The three arrested persons were identified as Ashish Gupta, 26; Himanshu Rawat, 29; and Yogesh, 26.

A total of five mobile phones were seized from the accused, along with three registers, where betting entries worth over Rs 3.50 lakh were recorded. A case under the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered at the KM Pur Police Station. (ANI)