UP: BJP leader arrested for celebratory firing that left Bhojpuri singer injured

A local BJP leader was arrested in connection with celebratory firing at his residence that had left a Bhojpuri singer and actor injured, police said on Thursday. SDM Rajesh Yadav had said that Dubey had not taken permission for organizing the function during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:40 IST
A local BJP leader was arrested in connection with celebratory firing at his residence that had left a Bhojpuri singer and actor injured, police said on Thursday. Bhanu Dubey, the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, was arrested on Wednesday evening from near his native village of Mahakarpur, police said. An FIR was filed against Dubey under different sections of the IPC for holding the program during the pandemic without permission and under the disaster management act, Station House Officer (SHO), Garwar, Anil Chandra Tiwari said.

The incident took place on Monday when Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raj was performing at the birthday party of Dubey's son at his home, the SHO said. Raja was taken to a private hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi. SDM Rajesh Yadav had said that Dubey had not taken permission for organizing the function during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

