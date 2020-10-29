C'garh: Woman Naxal killed in gunfight in Sukma district

Left Menu
A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Thursday. During a search following the gunfight, the team found the body of a woman ultra, a .303 rifle, a huge cache of explosive materials and items of daily use from the area, he said. The patrolling team returned from the operation on Thursday and the identity of the deceased ultra was yet to be ascertained, he added..

A woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Thursday. The skirmish occurred on Wednesday in a forest between Duled and Minpa villages under Chintalnar police station area, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA were involved in the action, he said. During a search following the gunfight, the team found the body of a woman ultra, a .303 rifle, a huge cache of explosive materials and items of daily use from the area, he said.

The patrolling team returned from the operation on Thursday and the identity of the deceased ultra was yet to be ascertained, he added..

