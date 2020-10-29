Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two nabbed from Palghar for betting on IPL matches

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:51 IST
Maha: Two nabbed from Palghar for betting on IPL matches
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were apprehendedfrom Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly betting onIPL matches through mobile applications, police said onThursday

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the police's EconomicOffences Wing on Wednesday raided a flat in Manor and foundthe accused placing and accepting bets on IPL matches usingmobile applications, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said

The accused Deepak Thakkar (36) and Kamlesh Thakkar,(47) from Thane and Mulund respectively have been arrested andan offence has been registered under relevant sections of theMumbai Gambling Act against 19 persons involved in the crime,the official said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Paper Q2 net falls 72 pc to Rs 33.40 cr

JK Paper Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.40 crore for the quarter ended September, affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company, whose board on Thursday approved a proposal to rai...

Moderna says on track to report late-stage COVID-19 vaccine data next month

Moderna Inc is on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next month, the company said on Thursday, offering the clearest timeline yet on when the world will know whether the vaccine is effective...

Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What latest we know

Fans disappointment has reached acme after knowing that Altered Carbon has been cancelled and the American cyberpunk television series would not be returning for Season 3.Despite remarkable response, Netflix didnt considered Altered Carbon ...

UK PM Boris Johnson condemns knife attack in France

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned the knife attack in France, which left three people dead, and stated that the UK stood with France against terror and intolerance. In a Twitter post, Johnson also extended condolences fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020