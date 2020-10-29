Maha: Two nabbed from Palghar for betting on IPL matches

Two persons were apprehendedfrom Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly betting onIPL matches through mobile applications, police said onThursday

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the police's EconomicOffences Wing on Wednesday raided a flat in Manor and foundthe accused placing and accepting bets on IPL matches usingmobile applications, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said

The accused Deepak Thakkar (36) and Kamlesh Thakkar,(47) from Thane and Mulund respectively have been arrested andan offence has been registered under relevant sections of theMumbai Gambling Act against 19 persons involved in the crime,the official said.