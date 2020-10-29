Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 dead in knife attack in French church; terrorism suspected

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the killings, which marked the third attack since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. "He cried 'Allah Akbar!' over and over, even after he was injured," said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, who told BFM television that three people had died, two inside the church and a third who fled but was mortally wounded.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:12 IST
3 dead in knife attack in French church; terrorism suspected

An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church on Thursday in the Mediterranean city of Nice, authorities said. It was the third attack in two months in France. The assailant was wounded by police and hospitalized after the killings at the Notre Dame Church, less than a kilometer from the site in 2016 where another attacker plowed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd, killing dozens. Thursday's attacker was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, said two police officials, who were not authorized to be publicly named. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the killings, which marked the third attack since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

"He cried 'Allah Akbar!' over and over, even after he was injured," said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, who told BFM television that three people had died, two inside the church and a third who fled but was mortally wounded. "The meaning of his gesture left no doubt." In Nice, images on French media showed the neighborhood locked down and surrounded by police and emergency vehicles. Sounds of explosions could be heard as sappers exploded suspicious objects. The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on France's new virus restrictions and held a moment of silence Thursday for the victims. The prime minister rushed from the hall to a crisis center overseeing the aftermath of the Nice attack. French President Emmanuel Macron was headed to Nice later in the day.

Less than two weeks ago, an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet for a class on free speech. Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper's editorial meeting in 2015. In September, a man who had sought asylum in France attacked bystanders outside Charlie Hebdo's former offices with a butcher knife..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt revises PLI scheme guidelines to boost local production of bulk drugs, medical devices

The Department of Pharmaceuticals on Thursday revised guidelines of the Production Linked Incentive PLI schemes for promoting domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs and medical devices keeping in view the suggestions and comments received fro...

JK Paper Q2 net falls 72 pc to Rs 33.40 cr

JK Paper Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.40 crore for the quarter ended September, affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company, whose board on Thursday approved a proposal to rai...

Moderna says on track to report late-stage COVID-19 vaccine data next month

Moderna Inc is on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next month, the company said on Thursday, offering the clearest timeline yet on when the world will know whether the vaccine is effective...

Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What latest we know

Fans disappointment has reached acme after knowing that Altered Carbon has been cancelled and the American cyberpunk television series would not be returning for Season 3.Despite remarkable response, Netflix didnt considered Altered Carbon ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020