Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU urged to demand tougher Thai labour safeguards before trade talks

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The European Union should ensure that Thailand tightens its labour laws as a condition for resuming trade talks, rights groups and big companies said, accusing the country of doing too little to combat workplace abuses. Talks on a trade deal were put on hold following Thailand's 2014 military coup, but the bloc said last year it was ready to take steps to restart the negotiations - prompting renewed scrutiny of the nation's record on tackling labour exploitation.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:49 IST
EU urged to demand tougher Thai labour safeguards before trade talks

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The European Union should ensure that Thailand tightens its labour laws as a condition for resuming trade talks, rights groups and big companies said, accusing the country of doing too little to combat workplace abuses.

Talks on a trade deal were put on hold following Thailand's 2014 military coup, but the bloc said last year it was ready to take steps to restart the negotiations - prompting renewed scrutiny of the nation's record on tackling labour exploitation. "Thailand has a fundamental problem with impunity to abuse rights," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group which was among 45 entities to sign a joint letter submitted to Brussels on Wednesday.

"Not only are the labour laws weak, but they are poorly enforced and organisations that could help workers resist, like labour unions, are actively destroyed through a nexus of employer and government official connivance," Robertson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Thailand's Department of Labour Protection and Welfare declined to comment immediately on the letter, but has pledged previously to amend laws that would give workers full rights to organise and bargain collectively for better conditions.

The European Commission could not immediately be reached for comment on the Oct. 28-dated letter, whose signatories also included trade unions and companies such as Swiss food giant Nestle and British supermarket chain Tesco. They said Thai labour laws fell short of global standards on freedom of association and collective bargaining, criticising the nation's record on fighting forced labour, discrimination against migrant workers and curbs on the freedom of association.

"Companies are concerned about sourcing from countries with weak labour laws and a history of severe labour rights abuses including forced labour – as this raises the risk of human rights violations in supply chains," the letter said. In 2019, the United States suspended duty-free treatment of certain Thai products because the country had not taken steps to "afford workers in Thailand internationally recognised worker rights".

Rights groups that signed the letter said a series of measures protecting workers in Thailand should be demanded as a precondition for resuming negotiations. "EU trade talks with Thailand should not resume until... Thailand lifts bans on migrant worker organising and limitations on strikes and end judicial harassment of trade unions and labour rights defenders," said Kimberly Rogovin, a coordinator for Global Labor Justice – International Labor Rights Forum, a workers' rights organisation.

"Human rights must be central to trade agreements to ensure that the benefits of global trade are broadly shared by workers as well," she added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leipzig seeks Bundesliga solace after big loss to Man United

Leipzig was still celebrating its swift ascent from the lower divisions of German soccer when Manchester United handed the club its biggest loss in its 11-year history. Leipzig, which was founded only in 2009 and currently is in first place...

Senior IPS officer Ravindranath resigns alleging harassment adds details

A senior Indian Police Service officer has resigned from service accusing a few individuals of harassing him indirectly. Dr P Ravindranath, who is serving as Additional Director General of Police in the Forest Cell, tendered his resignation...

Muslims have right to be angry and kill millions of French people: Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

Former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday asserted that Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. This comes following French President Emmanuel Macrons criticism...

Other states, UTs have laws to protect their land, why not J-K: Omar

Srinagar,&#160; Oct 29 PTI&#160;National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said many states especially in the northeast have special laws relating to land ownership whereby people from other parts of the country cannot buy land t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020