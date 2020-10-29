Left Menu
Congress protests in Dehradun, demands resignation from Trivendra Singh Rawat

The Congress party on Thursday took out a protest march from Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters to Raj Bhawan in Dehradun demanding resignation of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over allegations of bribery.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:43 IST
A visual from protest march in Dehradun on Thursday. (Picture courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Thursday took out a protest march from Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters to Raj Bhawan in Dehradun demanding resignation from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over allegations of bribery. Demanding his resignation, the protest march was led by AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat, state in-charge Devendra Yadav, co in-charge Rajesh Dharmani and Pritam Singh.

The police had put barricades near the Raj Bhawan to stop the Congress workers, which led to a scuffle between the Congress workers and the police. Several Congress workers were detained by the police during the protest march. "Congress is protesting seeking the resignation of corrupt Chief Minister Trivender Singh Rawat of the corrupt BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Under pressure from the state government, the police arrested several Congress workers. Our effort will continue for the welfare of this land," Devendra Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

This comes after Uttarakhand High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR against Trivendra Singh Rawat in connection with allegations of bribery. Notably, the Supreme Court had earlier today stayed the High Court order directing a CBI probe in the matter on a plea filed by the Uttarakhand government. (ANI)

