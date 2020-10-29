Two London police officers charged after non-fatal shooting incident

Two police officers are facing criminal charges after a non-fatal shooting incident that took place in south London in 2018, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday. Shooting incidents involving the police are relatively rare in Britain, where most officers do not carry firearms and those who do are subject to strict rules.

The officers facing charges were not named to avoid prejudicing a related ongoing prosecution in which they will be giving evidence as NX1 and MY55. NX1 is charged with wounding with intent, while MY55 is charged with attempted wounding with intent.

The charges were authorised by the public prosecution service after it received evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigated the incident. The two officers will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Nov. 25 for their first hearing.

The incident occurred in south Wimbledon, a neighbourhood in southwest London, on Dec. 3, 2018.