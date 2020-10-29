With 49,881 new cases, India's Covid-19 count rise past 80-Lakh mark

With 49,881 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday while recoveries have increased to 73.15 lakh, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. India's total cases surged to 80,40,203 while with 517 new deaths reported, the death toll had mounted to 1,20,527, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total active cases are 6,03,687 after a decrease of 7,116 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 28. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the central government, numbers of COVID-19 recovery cases are constantly increasing in India. As many as 56,480 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. At least 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the virus with 5,902 new COVID-19 cases, 7,883 recoveries and 156 deaths reported today. The COVID19 tally of the state rose to 16,66,668, with 14,94,809 recoveries and 43,710 deaths while the active cases are at 1,27,603.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status of COVID in the States/UT of West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi and their public health response measures in a meeting held through Video Conferencing today, in the presence of Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, and Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR. Health Secretaries from the States/UT, NHM MD, DGHS and other senior health officials participated virtually. In the meeting, States /UT advised to gear up "testing, tracking & treatment' strategy during the festival season.

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths and 4,087 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,19,403 including 6,83,464 discharges and 11,053 deaths. There are 24,886 active cases in the State. Kerala has reported 7,020 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths and 8,474 recoveries in last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 91,784 now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 5,739 fresh positive cases, 4,138 recoveries and 27 deaths. The total case tally stood at 3,75,753 including 3,38,378 recoveries, 30,952 active cases and 6,423 deaths. The government informed that 17,029 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 43,095 rapid antigen tests conducted today. 45,76,724 tests conducted so far.

West Bengal health department said, 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 3,945 discharged cases and 61 deaths were reported in West Bengal today, taking the total cases to 3,65,692. Active cases in the state rose to 37,094 while death toll rose to 6,725. Uttarakhand's COVID19 cases tally rose to 61,566 with 305 fresh cases reported on Thursday. The total number of active cases and recoveries stand at 3,545 and 56,529 respectively. Death toll 1,009.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said, 551 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 197 from Jammu division and 354 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 93,764 including 6,928 active cases, 85,370 recoveries and 1,466 deaths. Meanwhile, Manipur recorded 242 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 18,051 including 13,583 recoveries, 4,308 active cases and 160 deaths.

A total of 80 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stood at 14,292 to date, with 665 active cases, 13,402 cured cases, and 225 deaths. Gujarat reported 987 new cases of COVID19, four deaths and 1,083 recoveries today. Gujarat's case tally stands at 1,71,040, with 1,54,078 recoveries and 3,708 deaths. Total active cases are 13,254.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 468 new cases, 427 discharged cases and 10 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,32,727 till date, including 1,24,293 discharges, 4,266 active cases and 4,168 deaths. Rajasthan detected 1,790 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths today till 6 pm. Total positive cases in the state stood at 1,93,419 including 1,888 deaths, 1,75,977 recoveries and 15,554 active cases,.

The health department of Bihar said, 783 new COVID-19 cases were reported on October 28, taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 9,559. (ANI)