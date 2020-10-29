Tunisia investigates Nice suspect, judiciary says

Tunisia has opened an investigation after reports that the suspect in the Nice attack is Tunisian, the spokesman for a specialised counter-militancy court, Mohsen Dali, told Reuters on Thursday.

"The public prosecutor of the anti-terrorism court has opened a forensic investigation into the suspicion that a Tunisian committed a terrorist operation abroad," Dali said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

