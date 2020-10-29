Left Menu
COVID-19: Payout cheques given to kin of four Nagpur cops

Family members of four Nagpur policemen who succumbed to the coronavirus infection were on Thursday given compensations cheques of Rs 50 lakh each. Earlier on September 12, compensation cheques of the same amount were given to the kin of two other police personnel from Nagpur who had succumbed to the disease, it said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:46 IST
Family members of four Nagpur policemen who succumbed to the coronavirus infection were on Thursday given compensations cheques of Rs 50 lakh each. Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar handed over the compensations cheques to the kin, a police department release said.

All the four policemen had died while undergoing treatment for the viral infection, the release said. Earlier on September 12, compensation cheques of the same amount were given to the kin of two other police personnel from Nagpur who had succumbed to the disease, it said.

