COVID-19 awareness campaign organised in Jaipur

The Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) in partnership with the Jaipur Municipal Corporation organised an awareness campaign on COVID-19 and distributed free face masks to people in the city on Thursday. The campaign began with a 'nukkad natak' in the JMC Adarsh Nagar Zonal office by youth forums from Sitaram Nagar and Patel Nagar slum areas.

The participants highlighted the importance of wearing masks, and urged the audience to take care of persons with co-morbidities and come together to break the chain of the infection. "The objective of the campaign is to encourage citizens to adopt safe personal hygiene practices, including wearing masks, washing hands using the correct technique and proper toilet usage," a release said.

Masks were distributed to people during the campaign. The campaign is a part of CFAR's ongoing work on strengthening access to water sanitation and hygiene in six urban slums of Jaipur.