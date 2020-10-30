Left Menu
Development News Edition

Law dept opinion will be sought on police refusing to provide FIR copies, Delhi Assembly panel told

The Delhi government's principal secretary, home, told the Legislative Assembly's minority welfare committee on Thursday that opinion of the law department would be sought over the police's refusal to provide copies of FIRs related with riots to the panel, according to a statement from the committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:57 IST
Law dept opinion will be sought on police refusing to provide FIR copies, Delhi Assembly panel told

The Delhi government's principal secretary, home, told the Legislative Assembly's minority welfare committee on Thursday that opinion of the law department would be sought over the police's refusal to provide copies of FIRs related with riots to the panel, according to a statement from the committee. Chairman of the committee Amantullah Khan directed Delhi government officers to pursue with police for action against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and saffron party leader Kapil Mishra for their "provocative" speeches before the riots.

Khan expressed annoyance when he was told by officers that the Delhi Police was refusing to provide copies of FIR related to the riot claiming those as "sensitive" matters and citing ongoing investigations. He asked Principal Secretary (Home) B S Bhalla to ensure prompt action in the matter.

"Bhalla said he will consult with principal secretary (law) over the mater to decide further course of action," the statement said. The Delhi Police had earlier written to the Delhi government, saying it cannot share the 754 riot-related FIRs as they are "sensitive" in nature.

During the meeting , the committee also watched a video clip purportedly showing four men in police uniform entering a mosque where arson was later reported and the Imam and Muazzin beaten during the riots.  It also heard submissions of some riot victims whose grievous injuries were allegedly documented as minor by ]doctors and those whose compensation amount was reportedly less than the losses suffered by them. Over Rs 24 crore compensation has been paid to people affected in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Out of 3,300 cases of compensation, 657 were rejected by officials. The rejected cases were reviewed by the Waqf Board and 86 of them were found suitable for reconsideration, said the statement..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Trump woos LGBT+ Americans as polls hand gay vote to Biden

Supporters say Donald Trump is the most gay-friendly president in history yet U.S. policy experts point to his record and polls show much stronger LGBT support for Democratic rival Joe Biden.Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans ...

Tunisia investigates Nice suspect, judiciary says

Tunisia has opened an investigation after reports that the suspect in the Nice attack is Tunisian, the spokesman for a specialised counter-militancy court, Mohsen Dali, told Reuters on Thursday.The public prosecutor of the anti-terrorism co...

Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth

A NASA spacecraft more than 200 million miles away has tucked asteroid samples into a capsule for return to Earth, after losing some of its precious loot. Flight controllers moved up the crucial operation after some of the collected rubble ...

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition still critical: Doctors

With a marginal improvement of his consciousness level on the neurological front, the condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on Thursday though he is responding to treatment, the hospital in which he is being treat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020