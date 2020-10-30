Law dept opinion will be sought on police refusing to provide FIR copies, Delhi Assembly panel told

The Delhi government's principal secretary, home, told the Legislative Assembly's minority welfare committee on Thursday that opinion of the law department would be sought over the police's refusal to provide copies of FIRs related with riots to the panel, according to a statement from the committee. Chairman of the committee Amantullah Khan directed Delhi government officers to pursue with police for action against BJP MP Parvesh Verma and saffron party leader Kapil Mishra for their "provocative" speeches before the riots.

Khan expressed annoyance when he was told by officers that the Delhi Police was refusing to provide copies of FIR related to the riot claiming those as "sensitive" matters and citing ongoing investigations. He asked Principal Secretary (Home) B S Bhalla to ensure prompt action in the matter.

"Bhalla said he will consult with principal secretary (law) over the mater to decide further course of action," the statement said. The Delhi Police had earlier written to the Delhi government, saying it cannot share the 754 riot-related FIRs as they are "sensitive" in nature.

During the meeting , the committee also watched a video clip purportedly showing four men in police uniform entering a mosque where arson was later reported and the Imam and Muazzin beaten during the riots. It also heard submissions of some riot victims whose grievous injuries were allegedly documented as minor by ]doctors and those whose compensation amount was reportedly less than the losses suffered by them. Over Rs 24 crore compensation has been paid to people affected in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Out of 3,300 cases of compensation, 657 were rejected by officials. The rejected cases were reviewed by the Waqf Board and 86 of them were found suitable for reconsideration, said the statement..