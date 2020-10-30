Left Menu
Anti-Ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal

Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hit its target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.

30-10-2020
A visual of the Anti-Ship missile fired by the INS Kora. . Image Credit: ANI

Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hit its target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal. In a tweet on Friday, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, said, "AShM fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames."

On October 23, The Indian Navy shared a video showing an anti-ship missile (AShM) launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship. Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and posted a video of the missile launch.The missile launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea homed in on its target - an old ship - and hit it with deadly accuracy at its maximum range.

"AShM launched by Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted. (ANI)

