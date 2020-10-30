Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 held after brief exchange of fire in Delhi

All four are members of Gaurav-Monti gang, they said The accused have been identified as Rinku (24), a resident of Pooth Khurd village, Vishal (24), a resident of Muzafarnagar district in Uttar Pradeh, Deepak (22), a resident of Bajitpur Thakaran, and Lalit (24), a resident of Jharoda Kalan, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:34 IST
4 held after brief exchange of fire in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested four members of a gang after a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi's Bawana area, officials said on Friday. All four are members of Gaurav-Monti gang, they said

The accused have been identified as Rinku (24), a resident of Pooth Khurd village, Vishal (24), a resident of Muzafarnagar district in Uttar Pradeh, Deepak (22), a resident of Bajitpur Thakaran, and Lalit (24), a resident of Jharoda Kalan, they said. The police received information that the four accused, who may be armed with illegal firearms, might commit robbery and also indulge in carjacking and extortion. On Thursday, police spotted a car without a number plate and signalled it to stop, but the occupants tried to flee from the spot, a senior police officer said. When police blocked their way, the occupants of the vehicle fired at police, which also retaliated. A total of 12 rounds were fired, the officer said. During the firing, two of the accused -- Rinku and Vishal -- sustained injuries. The other accused were overpowered. Both the injured were shifted to MV Hospital in Pooth Khurd from where they were later referred to BSA Hospital, they said. Two semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols, one car robbed from Bawana area and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police added.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

MSRTC needs money from govt to pay salaries: minister

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has sought Rs 3,600 crore from the state government for payment of salaries and other essential expenses, Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Friday. The state-run corporation has not paid ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs

World stocks fell further and oil headed for a double-digit weekly slide on Friday as jitters over a rising global COVID-19 infection rate and next weeks U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data. A ...

Phil Neale to leave administration role with England Cricket after 21 years

Former cricketer and England Mens Cricket Operations Manager, Phil Neale OBE, is to retire from his role at the end of October. Neale, who has been in the role since 1999, will leave his post after 21 years service with the England and Wale...

MoUs to be inked with 25 startups for exchange of tech: IGCAR

Chennai, Oct 30 PTI The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research IGCAR at Kalpakkam near here on Friday said it was aiming to sign memoranda of understanding MOUs with 25 startups for exchange of technologies, a top official said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020