4 held after brief exchange of fire in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested four members of a gang after a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi's Bawana area, officials said on Friday. All four are members of Gaurav-Monti gang, they said

The accused have been identified as Rinku (24), a resident of Pooth Khurd village, Vishal (24), a resident of Muzafarnagar district in Uttar Pradeh, Deepak (22), a resident of Bajitpur Thakaran, and Lalit (24), a resident of Jharoda Kalan, they said. The police received information that the four accused, who may be armed with illegal firearms, might commit robbery and also indulge in carjacking and extortion. On Thursday, police spotted a car without a number plate and signalled it to stop, but the occupants tried to flee from the spot, a senior police officer said. When police blocked their way, the occupants of the vehicle fired at police, which also retaliated. A total of 12 rounds were fired, the officer said. During the firing, two of the accused -- Rinku and Vishal -- sustained injuries. The other accused were overpowered. Both the injured were shifted to MV Hospital in Pooth Khurd from where they were later referred to BSA Hospital, they said. Two semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols, one car robbed from Bawana area and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police added.