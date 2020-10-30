Gutka, tobacco products worth Rs 1.83 lakh seized, one held

Gutka and other banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.83 lakh were seized in Maharashtra's Panvel and one person was arrested in this connection, police said on Friday. The action was taken by the Navi Mumbai police.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered banned gutka and other tobacco products from a car at Karanjade near Panvel in Raigad district on Thursday evening. Its owner of was traced and some more stock was found stored at his house during a raid there," senior inspector Ajay Landge of Panvel police station said. The accused, Virendra Gupta (34) was arrested, he said.

Apart from the banned tobacco products, eight LED screens worth Rs 1.47 lakh, a car worth Rs four lakh and cash of Rs 50,230 was seized from the accused, Landge said. Gupta was booked under IPC sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), and the Food Securities Act.