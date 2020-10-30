Woman fatally stabbed after quarrel over sewage overflow

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 30 (PTI): A 24-year-old woman has allegedly been stabbed to death with a knife by her neighbour after a fight over sewage overflow, police said here. Umesh (62) fatally stabbed Abhirami late Thursday while her mother was injured and hospitalised, the police said.

The sewage from Umesh's house has been flowing near Abhirami's house for sometime, they said. Her family had approached the police earlier and the police had summoned both families for talking it out.

But, the feud continued, the police said. "The accused was also injured in the quarrel. We suspect he was injured in the scuffle with the knife he brought with him," a police official told PTI.

