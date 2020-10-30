Ballabhgarh murder: VHP expresses concern over 'love jihad', seeks speedy trial

Expressing concern over incidents of "love Jihad", Vishva Hindu Parishad’s working president Alok Kumar on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore relief and speedy trial in the Ballabhgarh student murder case. Nikita (21) was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district's Ballabhgarh on Monday allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him, according to police.

Kumar met Nikita's family here on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday, Kumar said, "A talented young girl, ambitious to reach the skies was murdered by Islamic jihadists at a public place and in broad daylight. It is very difficult to bear this loss." The statement said Alok Kumar visited the family of the victim in Ballabhgarh and consoled them.

It said "increasing incidents of love jihad, religious conversions and atrocities on Hindus" are a cause for concern. Alok Kumar demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to Nikita's family and an effective legislation against conversion by fraud or inducement and "love jihad", the statement added.

Kumar said the VHP has demanded the completion of the investigation and presentation of a challan before the court in 30 days. He said the case be tried in a fast track court with day-to-day hearing.

Kumar said it was a matter of serious concern that the accused pressured Nikita to marry him and convert to Islam. Barjang Dal and some other Hindu outfits took out protest marches at many places, including Fatehabad and Palwal, on Thursday against the killing.

They demanded exemplary punishment to the accused. On Thursday, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij had said the trial against the Ballabhgarh murder case accused will be held in a fast-track court.

He said police have been instructed to present the challan in the case before the court at the earliest. Nikita, a BCom final-year student, had stepped out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place. Before shooting her, the accused tried to force her into a car, police had said.

Police have arrested two men -- Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan -- in the case. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe into the case on Wednesday and met the victim's family members in Ballabhgarh.

The victim's family has demanded capital punishment for the main accused..