Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amethi: Village head's husband dies from burns, family says killed over electoral rivalry

He died while being taken to a Lucknow hospital for treatment on Friday morning, police said. His son Surendra Kumar told reporters that Arjun Kori had gone to a market to purchase vegetables on Thursday evening but did not return home.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:46 IST
Amethi: Village head's husband dies from burns, family says killed over electoral rivalry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A village head's husband died from burns here on Friday, with his family claiming that he was killed over electoral rivalry, police said. The victim's family lodged a complaint against five people, of which three have been arrested. Arjun Kori (45), husband of Bhadoiya village head Chhotka Devi, was found with serious burns on Thursday night. He died while being taken to a Lucknow hospital for treatment on Friday morning, police said.

His son Surendra Kumar told reporters that Arjun Kori had gone to a market to purchase vegetables on Thursday evening but did not return home. Later, he was found with serious burns at a property belonging to one Krishna Kumar Tiwari.

Surendra Kumar said his father had a strong base in the area, which had perturbed his opponents. He has been killed over electoral rivalry, Kumar alleged. The victim's son claimed that his father had taken names of four people, who stuffed a piece of cloth into his mouth and set him on fire after beating him up.

SP Dinesh Singh said the incident was reported late in the night and Arjun Kori was admitted to a hospital here. He died while he was being taken to a Lucknow hospital on Friday morning, he said.

On the complaint of the family against five people, an FIR was registered. Three of the accused, including Krishna Kumar Tiwari, have been arrested while the hunt is on to nab the remaining two, District Magistrate Arun Kumar and SP Dinesh Singh said in a joint press conference here. Necessary financial help is being extended to the family, they said.

The SP said there are reports that a minor is also among the five named by the family and investigations are on in this connection..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Murder accused on the run for over two months held

A history-sheeter, who was on the run after killing a man over two months ago, was arrested on Friday at Ambarnath in Maharashtras Thane district, police said. The accused, Abhijit Jadhav 30, had earlier committed a murder and was out on ba...

Exxon posts third straight loss as pandemic hits demand, prices

Exxon Mobil Corp posted its third straight quarterly loss on Friday and detailed deeper spending cuts to come, as the oil major reels from the COVID-19 impact on energy demand and prices.The largest U.S. oil producer by volume said it will ...

U.S. faces record surge of coronavirus cases as election looms

A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people a day, the latest figures show, with much of the countrys attention focused on Tuesdays presidential elect...

FACTBOX-Donald Trump's legacy: six policy takeaways

Saying he knew best what ailed America and often governing by executive order, President Donald Trump dismantled or disrupted multilateral pacts, overhauled tax and immigration systems and, with the help of Senate Republicans, reshaped the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020