Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Murder accused on the run for over two months held

A case of murder was registered against Jadhav at Badlapur and a search was launched," an official said. Earlier, offences of murder, kidnapping and extortion, were registered against him at Badlapur and Kolhapur, he said. "During the probe, police got a tip-off that the accused was at Vapi in Gujarat.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:10 IST
Maha: Murder accused on the run for over two months held

A history-sheeter, who was on the run after killing a man over two months ago, was arrested on Friday at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The accused, Abhijit Jadhav (30), had earlier committed a murder and was out on bail. In August this year, he beat one Rupesh Pawar (34) to death at Badlapur in the district over a petty issue, they said.

"After committing the crime, he absconded. A case of murder was registered against Jadhav at Badlapur and a search was launched," an official said. Earlier, offences of murder, kidnapping and extortion, were registered against him at Badlapur and Kolhapur, he said.

"During the probe, police got a tip-off that the accused was at Vapi in Gujarat. A police was sent there. However, the police later got information that Jadhav was in his hometown Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

"Accordingly, a police team was sent to Kolhapur, but they were again informed that he was hiding in Ambarnath. As the accused was not using a mobile phone, it was difficult to trace him," the official said. The police finally arrested him in Ambarnath, he said.

Further probe into the case is on..

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Why the U.S. military would welcome a decisive 2020 election win

Politics aside, there is one outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election that could bring some relief to Pentagon planners a clear-cut victory. By either candidate. In the months preceding the election on Tuesday, U.S. military officials...

Belarus leader threatens to leave protesters 'without hands' as strike rumbles

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to leave protesters without hands on Friday, sharpening his rhetoric as hundreds marched through the streets and rallied outside universities to keep pressure on the veteran leader to resign...

3 arrested for stealing MTNL underground copper cables in southeast Delhi

Three men were arrested in southeast Delhis Sarita Vihar area for allegedly stealing MTNL underground copper cables, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Naim 28, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Noor Salam 23 a...

Activists converge on Warsaw for 'biggest' protests against abortion ruling

Protesters converged on Warsaw from across Poland on Friday for what police said would likely be the biggest demonstrations yet against a court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion. Tens of thousands of activists have mounte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020