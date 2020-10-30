Couple killed by son in Punjab's Nawanshahr, say police

A couple was killed allegedly by their son in a village of this district, police said on Friday

The deceased have been identified as Joginder Pal Rana, 60, and his wife Paramjit Kaur, aged around 40. The incident took place on Thursday evening, they said

Police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) against the accused Hardeep Singh on the statement of Jang Bahadur, the younger brother of the deceased man. According to the police, Paramjit Kaur was the step-mother of the accused. Investigation into the case was underway and a hunt was on to nab the accused, police said.