UP: COVID positive undertrial prisoner sent to police remand for 4 hrs

An undertrial prisoner, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was sent to police remand for four hours in a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit to recover the weapon he used to commit crime in a case here, police said

Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav allowed Amer in police remand after getting a report from the health department on the request of police for recovery of a pistol from his custody on Thursday. According to prosecution, the undertrial prisoner was in an isolation ward in a temporary jail and was sent to police remand for four hours in a PPE kit. Police recovered a pistol from his possession which he had hidden in a place

Amer is lodged in a temporary jail at Kawal in connection with an attempt to murder case in Khatoli police station area in the district.