Man killed for objecting to loud music: Another accused arrested by Delhi Police

On Tuesday, Sushil was allegedly stabbed to death and his two brothers -- Sunil and Anil -- were injured during a quarrel that erupted after they objected to loud music being played by their neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:16 IST
Three days after a 29-year-old man was killed for allegedly objecting to loud music being played by his neighbour, the police have arrested the fifth accused in the case, officials said on Friday. The accused -- Chand -- was arrested on Thursday, they said. On Tuesday, Sushil was allegedly stabbed to death and his two brothers -- Sunil and Anil -- were injured during a quarrel that erupted after they objected to loud music being played by their neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area. Police had earlier arrested Abdul Sattar, his wife Shahjahan and their two sons, Shahnawaz and Aafaq, in connection with the case. Following the incident, the three injured brothers were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where Sushil succumbed to injuries. Sunil had earlier told police that loud music was being played at the house of his neighbour named Sattar. When they asked Sattar, a garlic trader in Azadpur Mandi, to turn down the music, a quarrel erupted between them and Sattar and his four sons -- Shahnawaz, Aafaq, Chand and Haseen -- allegedly stabbed him and his brothers, police had said.

