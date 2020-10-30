Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. State Department drops legal fight over same-sex couples' children

The State Department's decision not to appeal a lower court's decision in the Maryland family's favor was disclosed on Tuesday by Lambda Legal and Immigration Equality, both LGBT+ rights groups. The government had argued that the baby was only biologically related to Adiel Kiviti, a naturalized citizen who had lived in the United States less than five years.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 23:50 IST
U.S. State Department drops legal fight over same-sex couples' children

(Clarifies detail of State Department argument in 12th paragraph) By Matthew Lavietes

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The U.S. State Department backed down this week from legal battles over the citizenship of gay couples' children who were born to surrogates overseas. The government withdrew its appeals in the cases of a family whose daughter had been born to a surrogate in Canada and a family whose daughter was born to a surrogate in England without making any public comment.

The gay couples had sued the State Department, claiming that their sexuality had led to the rejection of their children's applications for passports. The cases challenged the State Department policy recognizing surrogacy agreements, rules that apply to both straight and gay couples but that they claimed were targeted at same-sex couples.

"We've always been confident that the law was on our side, and it's a relief to be vindicated," Roee and Adiel Kiviti jointly told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Their dispute came when the Kivitis' daughter Kessem, born in Canada via surrogate in 2019, was disqualified for U.S. citizenship.

"When we went into that passport office ... to be singled out and asked invasive questions that others weren't just because our daughter's parents were two men was like a sucker punch," they said. "We were speechless when it happened."

Kessem had been allowed to stay in the United States on a short-term tourist visa and had faced the possibility of deportation. The State Department's decision not to appeal a lower court's decision in the Maryland family's favor was disclosed on Tuesday by Lambda Legal and Immigration Equality, both LGBT+ rights groups.

The government had argued that the baby was only biologically related to Adiel Kiviti, a naturalized citizen who had lived in the United States less than five years. Under U.S. immigration law, the State Department argued, the biological parent of an applicant for citizenship must have lived in the country for more than five years.

Lawyers for the Kivitis argued that by law, children born abroad of married U.S. citizens automatically gain citizenship at birth. In a similar case, the State Department decided not to appeal the case of an Atlanta, Georgia couple, Derek Mize and Jonathan Gregg, and the citizenship of their daughter Simone Mize-Gregg.

The couple was married in 2015, yet the State Department considered their daughter, born in 2018, to be out of wedlock, their court documents said. "We are extremely grateful that this fight is over and won," Mize and Gregg said in a statement.

"All we ever wanted was for Simone to be treated fairly. This process has reaffirmed for us that standing up for equal treatment is always right, no matter how difficult it is or long it may take." The State Department did not immediately respond to the Thomson Reuters Foundation's request for comment.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

Xiaomi overtakes Apple as world's third-biggest smartphone brand; Samsung on top

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia makes preliminary submission of COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil regulators

The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, which is backing the development and roll-out of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said on Friday it had completed the pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazils health regulator. The pre-s...

FEATURE-Sex tapes and stereotypes: Women jostle for bigger place in Georgian politics

Refiles to add dropped word in fourth paragraph By Umberto BacchiTBILISI, Oct 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the rough-and-tumble world of Georgian politics, election campaigns can be merciless - especially for the small number of women...

Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting

Harvey Weinstein was sued on Friday by the former production assistant who the disgraced movie producer was convicted at trial of having sexually assaulted. Miriam Haley, who has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, is seeking unspecified compen...

On election night, Trump says he would probably stay at White House

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would probably stay at the White House on Election Night, if there are restrictions on celebrations at his Trump International hotel here. Trump is facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the Novem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020