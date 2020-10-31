Left Menu
Islamic State claims responsibility for church attack in Congo -Amaq

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 31-10-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:46 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack on a church in eastern Congo that killed at least 18 people, the group's Amaq news agency reported, without evidence.

The attack happened Wednesday night in Baeti village in North Kivu province. A civil rights group reported a death toll of at least 18 people and a church being burned down.

