Islamic State claims responsibility for church attack in Congo -Amaq
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack on a church in eastern Congo that killed at least 18 people, the group's Amaq news agency reported, without evidence.
The attack happened Wednesday night in Baeti village in North Kivu province. A civil rights group reported a death toll of at least 18 people and a church being burned down.
