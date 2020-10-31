Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Daily protests have taken place in towns and cities across the country in the past week, and have turned into an outpouring of anger against the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government and the Roman Catholic church closely allied with the ruling party. Far-right groups which support the court ruling also turned out in small gatherings in Warsaw on Friday, and TV footage showed police clashing with them to keep one group away from the protesters.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 31-10-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 01:40 IST
Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tens of thousands of people from across Poland joined a march in Warsaw on Friday, the biggest in nine days of protests against a ruling by the country's top court last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Defying strict rules that restrict gatherings to five people during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrators walked through central Warsaw streets carrying black umbrellas, a symbol of abortion rights protests in Poland, and banners that read "You won't have to walk alone" or "God is a woman". Military police lined the streets, some of them in riot gear, as the demonstration began.

Organisers said some 100,000 people gathered in the capital, following a Constitutional Court ruling on Oct. 22 outlawing abortions due to foetal defects - ending the most common of the few legal grounds left for abortion in Poland and setting the country further apart from the European mainstream. Daily protests have taken place in towns and cities across the country in the past week, and have turned into an outpouring of anger against the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government and the Roman Catholic church closely allied with the ruling party.

Far-right groups which support the court ruling also turned out in small gatherings in Warsaw on Friday, and TV footage showed police clashing with them to keep one group away from the protesters. The leader of the abortion rights movement in Poland, Marta Lempart, told activists to report any attacks and to resist any threats of prosecution or fines for taking part. "We are doing nothing wrong by protesting and going out on the streets," she told a news conference.

After the ruling goes into effect, women will only be able to terminate a pregnancy legally in the case of rape, incest or a threat to their health. DANCING ON TRAMS

In an effort to ease tensions, Polish President Andrzej Duda, a government ally, proposed legislation on Friday reintroducing the possibility of terminating a pregnancy due to foetal abnormalities, although only limited to defects that are immediately life-threatening. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged lawmakers would proceed with the legislation quickly, but demonstrators were unimpressed.

"This is an attempt to soften the situation for PiS, but no sane person should fall for it," activist and leftist lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus told Reuters on Duda's proposal. The government has accused demonstrators of risking the lives of the elderly by defying strict pandemic rules against large gatherings. Poland reported a daily record of more than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski drew comparisons between the Polish protest and the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality, saying demonstrations across the United States have caused an "escalation" of the pandemic. Public health experts say there has yet to be conclusive evidence of large-scale spread from the U.S. events.

The protests in Poland have marked a rare display of political activism among young voters. In Warsaw on Friday, music blared from loudspeakers, and some danced on top of parked trams, singing Britney Spears' "Toxic". Five women were charged with organising an illegal protest which attracted 850 people in the town of Police on Thursday, regional police spokeswoman Alicja Sledziona said on Friday.

The Catholic Church has said that while it opposes abortion, it did not push the government or the court to increase restrictions. It called for people to talk and refrain from violence this week, but declined to comment further on Friday. PiS, however, has sought to instil more traditional and Catholic values in public life since it took power in 2015, ending state funding for in vitro fertilisation, introducing more patriotic themes into school curricula and funding Church programmes.

Some bakeries in Poland have been selling goods decorated with a red lightning bolt, another symbol of the women's rights movement, and people have written the phone number of a hotline helping women seeking terminations in chalk on sidewalks. Trams in opposition-controlled Warsaw made their regular journeys on Friday evening with signs "Women, we are with you" where their destinations are normally displayed.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart returns firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors ahead of election

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the worlds largest retailer said it had removed these products to protect customers and employees as tensions across the...

Strong earthquake kills 19 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Nineteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran onto streets i...

Motor racing-Formula One discusses driver salary cap but nothing agreed

A proposed cap on Formula One driver salaries is under discussion but still some way away, although teams are supportive of the idea, bosses said on Friday.The idea has been bubbling away for some time and was put forward last Monday in a v...

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to defuse Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Friday to urgent steps after talks to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh where hundreds have been killed in more than a month of fighting, a statement by major powers said. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020