Haryana: 3 Independent MLAs sever ties with Nayab Saini-led government

In a setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state.The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.They made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.We are withdrawing support to the government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:10 IST
In a setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state.

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

They made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

''We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress,'' Gonder said.

''We have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers,'' he said.

Speaking at the presser, Udai Bhan said, ''The three Independent MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- have withdrawn their support to the BJP government and extended their support to the Congress.'' ''I also want to say that present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving.

''Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute,'' said Bhan.

Now, the assembly polls should be held immediately, he said.

