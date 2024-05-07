Cooperation Secretary Unveils Inaugural Issue of 'CMAs Cooperative Digest' Journal

Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani on Tuesday released the first edition of the quarterly journal of the Cooperative Development Board (CDB) of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

Bhutani released the journal 'CMAs Cooperative Digest' at an event organised by the ICMAI in association with the National Council for Cooperative Training (NCCT) as the first initiative after their MoU focused towards the development of the cooperative sector of the country, the ministry said in a release. NCCT in an autonomous society promoted by the Ministry of Cooperation (MoC).

Secretary Bhutani and Secretary of NCCT Mohan Kumar Mishra signed the first copy of the journal and assured continuous support to CMA Navneet Kumar Jain.

The ICMAI and the NCCT apprised the Secretary about their intent to work on the four pillared architecture for supporting the Government of India in development of the cooperative sector, the ministry said.

The pillared architecture is: good quality publications; programmes and courses for capacity building; active research; and valued consultancy.

Bhutani appreciated the ICMAI for being an active think tank and knowledge resource while coming out with its various publications and specially the quarterly journal.

The delegation from the ICMAI presented a brief report of their previous work and informed about their future action plan.

They handed a representation to the Secretary for inclusion of cost accountants in the category of auditor and as special auditors under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

The Secretary assured the delegation for considering the submitted representation, the release said.

It further said CMA Jain requested the Cooperation Secretary for his support in the Institute's initiatives for celebrating July 6, 2024 as the 'International Day of Cooperatives'.

