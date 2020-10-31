Judge rules U.S. teenager should return to Wisconsin to face shooting charges

An Illinois judge on Friday ordered the extradition of a teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during protests in August in Wisconsin.

Paul Novak, a judge in Lake County, Illinois, where 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is being held, handed down a six-page ruling denying the teen's request for release and ruled he must raise his self-defense claims in a Wisconsin court. The ruling was issued hours after an extradition hearing at which Rittenhouse's lawyers did not call any witnesses on Friday, despite indicating that they may elicit testimony from his mother and four experts, including a lawyer who specializes in self-defense cases.

In addition to arguing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, his lawyers have alleged technical errors in the paperwork behind their client's detention in Illinois. At Friday's hearing, the Lake County state's attorney argued that the paperwork was in order and that he should be extradited to Wisconsin, said Lee Filas, a spokesman for the Lake County State's Attorney.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, which occurred on Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin during civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse returned to his home in Antioch, Illinois after that night and was taken into custody in Lake County soon after.