President Kovind, Home Minister pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday. Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal also paid tribute to Sardar Patel.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. The day is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country. The Prime Minister also attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on this occasion.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)