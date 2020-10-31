Left Menu
DJB working on war footing to restore normal water supply: Raghav Chadha

"I met officials concerned, who have been working continuously to ensure that water supply in affected areas of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi is restored," he said. "Delhi is a landlocked city and gets water from the neighbouring states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:22 IST
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday said the utility was working on a war footing to restore normal water supply in Delhi, which was affected due to high levels of ammonia in the Yamuna river. Chadha inspected the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, where water production had decreased due to the increase in ammonia levels.

He also held high-level meetings with officials concerned to ensure that water production increases at both the water treatment plants -- Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi. Water treated at these plants is supplied to South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi and parts of New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

He said Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, which treats 140 million gallons of waste water per day, is operational at 70 to 80 percent of its capacity. "I met officials concerned, who have been working continuously to ensure that water supply in affected areas of South Delhi, East Delhi and North East Delhi is restored," he said.

"Delhi is a landlocked city and gets water from the neighbouring states. Due to annual maintenance, water coming from Uttar Pradesh, that is from the Ganga, has stopped. This happens every October. Unfortunately, this maintenance work has coincided with the spike in ammonia levels in raw water received from Haryana," he said. The level of ammonia in the water is between 1.7 PPM and 1.9 PPM (Parts Per Million). On Friday, it shot up to around 3.5 PPM, which is perceived as an extremely high level of toxicity and is not fit for human consumption.

As a result, the two significant water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which treat the water that comes in from the Yamuna, had to be shut, Chadha said..

