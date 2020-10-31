Left Menu
Man held for duping bank of Rs 2 cr

It was also found, police said, that based on the forged sale deeds, Gopal had taken a loan of over Rs two crore from a bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:25 IST
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a bank to the tune of over Rs 2 crore by forging documents and fraudulently availing loan, police said on Saturday. The accused Brij Gopal is a resident of Mamura village in Noida, they said. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said Gopal was apprehended from his village in Noida on Friday. Elaborating about the case, police said Gopal had taken three warehouses on rent from a person. But when he defaulted on his rent payment, the person filed a civil suit against him. However, during the proceeding, Gopal produced two sale deeds, claiming that he had purchased two plots of land (on which two warehouses were) from another person named Sunil Kumar, when in reality, the two plots of land belonged to the father of the person from whom the accused had rented the warehouses, a senior police officer said. It was also found, police said, that based on the forged sale deeds, Gopal had taken a loan of over Rs two crore from a bank. After preliminary enquiry, a case was registered on June 15, 2018, the officer said. During investigation, it was revealed that no payment was ever made to Sunil Kumar by Gopal for the two plots of land he claimed he had purchased and it was a "sham transaction", police said. The address mentioned in the sale deed was also found to be incomplete, police added. The records collected from the bank confirmed that a loan based on those land sale deeds was taken by Gopal and the loan amount was never paid back, they said. He induced the person to give his property (warehouse) on rent and later prepared its forged documents. He then mortgaged the property with a bank, police added.

