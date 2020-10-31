Left Menu
J&K administration apportions assets, liabilities, posts between UTs of J&K, Ladakh

The apportionment of assets, liabilities and posts of the erstwhile state, which was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh last year, was notified by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:32 IST
The assets, liabilities and administrative posts of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have been apportioned between the union territories of J&K and Ladakh with effect from Saturday, according to an official statement. The apportionment of assets, liabilities and posts of the erstwhile state, which was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh last year, was notified by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration. "The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in terms of section 84(3) read with section 85(2) of the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019, is pleased to apportion the assets, liabilities and posts of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir between the UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh…," the statement issued here said. The apportionment would be in force with effect from October 31, it said.

On August 5 last year, the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and divided it into the two union territories (UTs) The statement said that all references to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh would mean the geographical area represented by the respective UTs or shall mean the respective governments of the UTs as the case may be in the context of their usage. The central government with regard to apportionment had constituted an advisory committee on September 9 under the chairmanship of former IAS officer Sanjay Mitra. The panel submitted its report to the Union Home Ministry and comments of the Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh administrations were sought on its recommendations. The ministry after consultations and agreement on October 28 conveyed that necessary orders in terms of the Act be issued. The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor accepted the recommendations of the committee and notified the apportionment.

