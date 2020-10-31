Mumbai: 5 held for IPL betting after raid on hookah parlour

The Mumbai Crime Branch busted abetting racket being run at a hookah parlour in Ghatkopar andarrested five persons, an official said on Saturday

Crime Branch's Unit V raided a cafe where hookah wasbeing served on Friday night and found the owner and fourpatrons placing online bets on the ongoing IPL matches, hesaid

"All five were arrested. We have seized 13 mobilephones, laptop, television set, router and Rs 1.34 lakh cash,"he added.