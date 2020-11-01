Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man wanted for cheating Hyderabad-based jeweller held in Maha

A 32-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly cheating a Hyderabad-based jeweller of Rs 39 lakh by supplying him fake gold, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. During his questioning, the police came to know the man was on the run after cheating the jeweller and an offence was registered against him and three others in Mumbai.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:12 IST
Man wanted for cheating Hyderabad-based jeweller held in Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 32-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly cheating a Hyderabad-based jeweller of Rs 39 lakh by supplying him fake gold, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. Assistant police inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad said a four-member gang from neighbouring Mumbai had earlier befriended the jeweller and called him to the metropolis under the pretext of supply him one kg gold at cheaper rates.

After gaining the jeweller's confidence, the gang allegedly took around Rs 39 lakh from him and supplied him fake gold, he said. The jeweller later realised he had been cheated and filed a case at the MIDC police station at Andheri in Mumbai under Indian Penal Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) on October 1.

On Friday, the Palghar police got a tip-off about suspicious movement of a man at a forest in Talwada area of Vikramgad taluka and nabbed him, the official said. During his questioning, the police came to know the man was on the run after cheating the jeweller and an offence was registered against him and three others in Mumbai. The accused was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai police, the official said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Move forward by upholding democratic, secular values: Rahul Gandhi to Kerala on its formation day

Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of the states 64th formation day, saying that he hopes the southern state moves forward on the path of development by upholding democratic and s...

Trump asks agencies to determine fracking impact

President Donald Trump says hes issued a memorandum that calls on government agencies to determine frackings impact on the economy and trade and the costs of banning the oil and gas extraction through fracking. The president has repeatedly ...

AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hard work and compassion.At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Bisw...

EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

The election of 2020 has been called many things extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented. Its all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, and a Democrat or a Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020