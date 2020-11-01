Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong authorities arrest seven opposition activists in latest sweep

Seven prominent Hong Kong opposition activists were arrested on Sunday on charges related to obstructing a legislative council meeting in May, the latest move by authorities amid a broader crackdown on anti-government forces. The arrests come just four months after Beijing imposed a contentious national security law on the city that has seen some activists flee for safe havens overseas out of fear they could be targeted and face lengthy jail sentences.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:00 IST
Hong Kong authorities arrest seven opposition activists in latest sweep

Seven prominent Hong Kong opposition activists were arrested on Sunday on charges related to obstructing a legislative council meeting in May, the latest move by authorities amid a broader crackdown on anti-government forces.

The arrests come just four months after Beijing imposed a contentious national security law on the city that has seen some activists flee for safe havens overseas out of fear they could be targeted and face lengthy jail sentences. The arrests, which took place early in the morning, did not appear to be linked to the security law, which punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, sedition, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Opposition politicians Wu Chi Wai, Andrew Wan, Helena Wong, Kwok Wing Kin, Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Fernando Cheung announced their arrests on their individual Facebook pages. Police confirmed the arrests at a press briefing and said those arrested were serving and former lawmakers as well as a legislator assistant.

The seven were later released on bail and several of them appeared at a media briefing in the evening. Lawmaker Wu Chi Wai, who is chairman of the Democratic Party, said the charges were "absurd" and were intended to send a "chilling effect to make people more cautious with their words and actions."

The national security law has been widely condemned by Western governments and human rights groups. Around 30 people have been charged under the legislation since it was imposed on June 30, according to police records.

Critics of the legislation say it represents the latest move by Beijing to tighten its grip over the former British colony and erode its judicial independence.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Pak national nabbed by BSF in Punjab

Ferozepur Pb, Nov 1 PTI&#160;A Pakistani national has been nabbed by sleuths belonging to 129 Battalion of the BSF near a Border Out Post in this sector,&#160;an official said here on Sunday.&#160;&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;The nabbe...

Public buses resume plying with full seating capacity in Delhi

The DTC and Cluster buses resumed plying with full seating capacity on Sunday, with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urging travellers to wear masks and observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. In a tweet, the Delhi Transport Corporation DT...

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, 4 dead so far

Manila Philippines, November 1 ANIXinhua Super Typhoon Goni barrelled into the southern part of the Philippines main Luzon island with catastrophic violent winds and intense torrential rains on Sunday, triggering flash floods and mudslides ...

Trump gains 7-point lead over Biden in Iowa

US President Donald Trump has gained a seven-point lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa, just before the election day on November 3, according to a new Des Moines RegisterMediacom Iowa poll r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020